$10.65M in average volume shows that Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Friday, with Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock price up 1.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $330.25. COIN’s price has ranged from $142.58 to $444.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.71%. With a float of $207.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.84 million.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc is 19.29%, while institutional ownership is 52.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 1,515,419. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,400 shares at a rate of $344.41, taking the stock ownership to the 84,820 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,742 for $345.42, making the entire transaction worth $601,722. This insider now owns 3,484 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coinbase Global Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc, COIN], we can find that recorded value of 8.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.45%.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $328.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $278.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $342.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $348.56. The third major resistance level sits at $360.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $323.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $311.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $305.23.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 86.34 billion, the company has a total of 256,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,564 M while annual income is 2,579 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,497 M while its latest quarter income was 1,429 M.