-11.11% percent quarterly performance for Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Friday, with Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) stock price down -1.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.67. WIT’s price has ranged from $2.58 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 4.81%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.06%. With a float of $10.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.47 billion.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Wipro Ltd. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.33%.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.39% during the next five years compared to 4.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wipro Ltd. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT)

Looking closely at Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT), its last 5-days average volume was 12.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.39%.

During the past 100 days, Wipro Ltd. ADR’s (WIT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.06 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. However, in the short run, Wipro Ltd. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.67. Second resistance stands at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.65 billion, the company has a total of 10,470,412K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,428 M while annual income is 1,537 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,582 M while its latest quarter income was 388,000 K.