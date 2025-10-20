116.61% percent quarterly performance for Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) on Friday, plunged -7.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $123.04. Within the past 52 weeks, NBIS’s price has moved between $14.09 and $141.10.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -3.41%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.05%. With a float of $201.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.01 million.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nebius Group N.V is 19.94%, while institutional ownership is 31.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 4,210,652. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 49,504 for $89.19, making the entire transaction worth $4,415,261.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.59 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 117.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.12 million, its volume of 14.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.72%.

During the past 100 days, Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $119.05 in the near term. At $124.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $128.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.66.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.49 billion based on 235,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 117,500 K and income totals -641,400 K. The company made 105,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 584,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.