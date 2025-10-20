118.58% percent quarterly performance for Precigen Inc (PGEN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe

Company News

On Friday, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) was 14.61% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. A 52-week range for PGEN has been $0.65 – $5.22.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.76% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.55%. With a float of $122.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.85 million.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Precigen Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Precigen Inc is 58.84%, while institutional ownership is 27.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’25, was worth 361,109. In this transaction Director of this company sold 106,837 shares at a rate of $3.38, taking the stock ownership to the 346,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 67,523 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $243,083. This insider now owns 452,907 shares in total.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.09) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Precigen Inc (PGEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 274.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Precigen Inc, PGEN], we can find that recorded value of 6.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.30%.

During the past 100 days, Precigen Inc’s (PGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.47. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Key Stats

There are 297,973K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.19 billion. As of now, sales total 3,930 K while income totals -126,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 860 K while its last quarter net income were -26,640 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.