118.58% percent quarterly performance for Precigen Inc (PGEN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) was 14.61% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. A 52-week range for PGEN has been $0.65 – $5.22.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.76% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.55%. With a float of $122.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.85 million.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Precigen Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Precigen Inc is 58.84%, while institutional ownership is 27.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’25, was worth 361,109. In this transaction Director of this company sold 106,837 shares at a rate of $3.38, taking the stock ownership to the 346,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 67,523 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $243,083. This insider now owns 452,907 shares in total.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.09) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Precigen Inc (PGEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 274.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Precigen Inc, PGEN], we can find that recorded value of 6.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.30%.

During the past 100 days, Precigen Inc’s (PGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.47. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Key Stats

There are 297,973K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.19 billion. As of now, sales total 3,930 K while income totals -126,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 860 K while its last quarter net income were -26,640 K.