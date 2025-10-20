$12.25M in average volume shows that AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) was -6.72% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $89.5. A 52-week range for ASTS has been $17.50 – $102.79.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -80.92%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.40%. With a float of $210.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.51 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AST SpaceMobile Inc stocks. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc is 22.67%, while institutional ownership is 32.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16 ’25, was worth 1,623,200. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $40.58, taking the stock ownership to the 4,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $38.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,534,800.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.2) by -0.9. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6171.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.25 million, its volume of 15.3 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.55%.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.04 in the near term. At $90.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.74.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

There are 358,518K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.18 billion. As of now, sales total 4,420 K while income totals -300,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,160 K while its last quarter net income were -99,390 K.