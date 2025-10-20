$12.39M in average volume shows that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is heading in the right direction

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) kicked off on Friday, down -1.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $299.84. Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has traded in a range of $134.25-$311.37.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.75% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.55%. With a float of $5.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.13%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 2.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 2.22) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.75% during the next five years compared to 26.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR, TSM], we can find that recorded value of 20.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 14.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.93%.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $262.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $214.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $300.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $306.15. The third major resistance level sits at $309.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $292.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $289.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $283.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1530.25 billion has total of 5,186,547K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 88,268 M in contrast with the sum of 35,327 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,348 M and last quarter income was 12,944 M.