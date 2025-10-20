$18.18M in average volume shows that Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) is heading in the right direction

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) kicked off on Friday, down -8.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.58. Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has traded in a range of $8.99-$27.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.28%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.98%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corp is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 60.81%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.19) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.23% during the next five years compared to 6.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Looking closely at Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC), its last 5-days average volume was 14.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.89%.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.73. However, in the short run, Kinross Gold Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.48. Second resistance stands at $27.87. The third major resistance level sits at $28.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.98.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.59 billion has total of 1,212,394K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,149 M in contrast with the sum of 948,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,729 M and last quarter income was 530,700 K.