-19.18% percent quarterly performance for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) kicked off on Friday, up 1.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.89. Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has traded in a range of $14.55-$26.73.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.67%. With a float of $596.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.09 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc is 8.32%, while institutional ownership is 89.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 37,928,384. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Controlled affiliate proposed sale 1,450,000 for $18.52, making the entire transaction worth $26,854,000.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.2) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Owl Capital Inc’s (OWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Looking closely at Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL), its last 5-days average volume was 13.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.26%.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.74. However, in the short run, Blue Owl Capital Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.44. Second resistance stands at $16.69. The third major resistance level sits at $16.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.34.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.07 billion has total of 1,549,504K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,295 M in contrast with the sum of 109,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 703,110 K and last quarter income was 17,430 K.