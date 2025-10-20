-20.35% percent quarterly performance for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) opened lower -0.36% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Price fluctuations for AMC have ranged from $2.45 to $5.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.13% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.25% at the time writing. With a float of $510.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.94 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 39.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 325,152.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.07) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.27% during the next five years compared to 39.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AMC], we can find that recorded value of 30.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.99%.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.85. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are currently 512,944K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,637 M according to its annual income of -352,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,398 M and its income totaled -4,700 K.