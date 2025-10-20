24.95% percent quarterly performance for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) was -1.77% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.56. A 52-week range for CLF has been $5.63 – $14.51.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -197.50%. With a float of $485.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $494.68 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is 1.85%, while institutional ownership is 77.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 822,036. In this transaction EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $6.85, taking the stock ownership to the 492,249 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 120,000 for $6.85, making the entire transaction worth $822,038.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.31) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -197.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.54 million, its volume of 52.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.88%.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 86.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.50 in the near term. At $13.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

There are 494,695K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.59 billion. As of now, sales total 19,185 M while income totals -754,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,934 M while its last quarter net income were -483,000 K.