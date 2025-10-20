$33.85M in average volume shows that Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is heading in the right direction

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) on Friday, plunged -1.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.69. Within the past 52 weeks, BTBT’s price has moved between $1.69 and $5.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -200.88%. With a float of $309.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.43 million.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc is 3.69%, while institutional ownership is 38.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 750,000 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 2,108,089 shares in total.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.02) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.88% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.97 million, its volume of 55.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.99%.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.73 in the near term. At $3.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.29.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.17 billion based on 321,433K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 108,050 K and income totals 28,310 K. The company made 25,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.