$4.37M in average volume shows that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) opened higher 3.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $31.88. Price fluctuations for IBN have ranged from $27.42 to $34.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 32.61%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.35% at the time writing. With a float of $3.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.57 billion.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 17.92%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.35) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.38% during the next five years compared to 32.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.69 million, its volume of 5.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.14%.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.22 in the near term. At $33.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.74.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

There are currently 3,571,645K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 117.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,761 M according to its annual income of 6,021 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,725 M and its income totaled 1,586 M.