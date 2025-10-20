4.42% volatility in Oracle Corp (ORCL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) was -6.93% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $313.0. A 52-week range for ORCL has been $118.86 – $345.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.13%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.25%. With a float of $1.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.84 billion.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oracle Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Oracle Corp is 41.05%, while institutional ownership is 44.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10 ’25, was worth 5,927,400. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 19,758 shares at a rate of $300.00, taking the stock ownership to the 18,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,758 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,927,400.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.08% during the next five years compared to 7.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oracle Corp (ORCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

The latest stats from [Oracle Corp, ORCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.58 million was superior to 15.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.48%.

During the past 100 days, Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) raw stochastic average was set at 70.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $272.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $200.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $301.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $311.14. The third major resistance level sits at $318.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $284.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $277.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $267.67.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Key Stats

There are 2,850,793K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 830.46 billion. As of now, sales total 57,399 M while income totals 12,443 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,926 M while its last quarter net income were 2,927 M.