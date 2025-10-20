6.88% percent quarterly performance for Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) opened lower -2.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.77. Price fluctuations for JBLU have ranged from $3.34 to $8.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -125.34% at the time writing. With a float of $291.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.00 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jetblue Airways Corp is 19.96%, while institutional ownership is 67.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 41,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $112,500.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.21) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 23.2 million, its volume of 28.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.48%.

During the past 100 days, Jetblue Airways Corp’s (JBLU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.75 in the near term. At $4.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.43.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Key Stats

There are currently 363,664K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,279 M according to its annual income of -795,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,356 M and its income totaled -74,000 K.