86.81% percent quarterly performance for Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) on Friday, plunged -2.30% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Within the past 52 weeks, PLUG’s price has moved between $0.69 and $4.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -49.35%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.15%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc is 6.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10 ’25, was worth 38,000. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16 ’25, when Company’s CSO & GM of EMEA Region sold 10,972 for $1.59, making the entire transaction worth $17,445. This insider now owns 477,583 shares in total.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.23) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 54.94% during the next five years compared to -49.35% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.82 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Looking closely at Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), its last 5-days average volume was 173.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 94.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.95%.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.67. However, in the short run, Plug Power Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.54. Second resistance stands at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.10.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.02 billion based on 1,154,841K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 628,810 K and income totals -2,105 M. The company made 173,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -227,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.