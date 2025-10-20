$9.70M in average volume shows that Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) was 0.69% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $33.29. A 52-week range for LUV has been $23.82 – $37.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -29.29%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.14%. With a float of $519.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $525.19 million.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southwest Airlines Co stocks. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 95.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 45,008. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $30.01, taking the stock ownership to the 14,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,345 for $30.03, making the entire transaction worth $100,447. This insider now owns 23,644 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.04) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.00% during the next five years compared to -29.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Looking closely at Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), its last 5-days average volume was 8.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.87%.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 50.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.59. However, in the short run, Southwest Airlines Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.81. Second resistance stands at $34.11. The third major resistance level sits at $34.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.60.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are 525,188K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.60 billion. As of now, sales total 27,483 M while income totals 465,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,244 M while its last quarter net income were 213,000 K.