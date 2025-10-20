A look at American Battery Technology Company’s (ABAT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) opened lower -14.46% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. Price fluctuations for ABAT have ranged from $0.73 to $11.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.77%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.21% at the time writing. With a float of $112.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.05 million.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Battery Technology Company is 4.43%, while institutional ownership is 14.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 804,674. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 78,746 shares at a rate of $10.22, taking the stock ownership to the 2,769,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 95,078 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $134,060. This insider now owns 78,067 shares in total.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Earnings and Forecasts

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Battery Technology Company (ABAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 133.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59

Technical Analysis of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)

Looking closely at American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), its last 5-days average volume was 43.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.62%.

During the past 100 days, American Battery Technology Company’s (ABAT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.08. However, in the short run, American Battery Technology Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.35. Second resistance stands at $5.84. The third major resistance level sits at $6.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.77.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Key Stats

There are currently 118,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 572.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,290 K according to its annual income of -46,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,780 K and its income totaled -10,170 K.

