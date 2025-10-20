A look at Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) remained unchanged from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Price fluctuations for BTE have ranged from $1.36 to $3.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.60% at the time writing. With a float of $664.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $768.32 million.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp is 13.45%, while institutional ownership is 33.33%.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.18) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Baytex Energy Corp, BTE], we can find that recorded value of 18.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 37.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.28%.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 59.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.30. The third major resistance level sits at $2.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

There are currently 768,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,429 M according to its annual income of 172,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 512,740 K and its income totaled 109,570 K.