A look at Broadcom Inc’s (AVGO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock price down -1.36% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $354.15. AVGO’s price has ranged from $138.10 to $374.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.91%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.63%. With a float of $4.63 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.72 billion.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc is 1.94%, while institutional ownership is 77.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14 ’25, was worth 280,120. In this transaction Director of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $350.15, taking the stock ownership to the 22,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 800 for $350.15, making the entire transaction worth $280,120.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.25% during the next five years compared to 13.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadcom Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 26.02 million, its volume of 26.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.83%.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $327.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $252.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $353.27 in the near term. At $357.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $363.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $343.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $336.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $332.89.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1649.66 billion, the company has a total of 4,722,365K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,574 M while annual income is 5,895 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,952 M while its latest quarter income was 4,140 M.