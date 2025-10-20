A look at Clover Health Investments Corp’s (CLOV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) kicked off on Friday, up 0.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.7. Over the past 52 weeks, CLOV has traded in a range of $2.12-$4.87.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -237.67%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.45%. With a float of $384.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.25 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp is 24.89%, while institutional ownership is 28.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 44,588. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07 ’25, when Company’s CEO, Medicare Advantage sold 2,012 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $5,332. This insider now owns 3,043,172 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.03) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clover Health Investments Corp’s (CLOV) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.47 million, its volume of 7.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.29%.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 41.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.75 in the near term. At $2.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 512,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,371 M in contrast with the sum of -43,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 477,620 K and last quarter income was -10,580 K.