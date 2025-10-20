A look at Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) on Friday, plunged -2.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.07. Within the past 52 weeks, JOBY’s price has moved between $4.80 and $20.95.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.69% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.18%. With a float of $486.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $850.62 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc is 45.11%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14 ’25, was worth 363,964. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 20,824 shares at a rate of $17.48, taking the stock ownership to the 149,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 8,262 for $16.84, making the entire transaction worth $139,132. This insider now owns 170,193 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.19) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.81% during the next five years compared to 5.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.23 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 138823.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Joby Aviation Inc, JOBY], we can find that recorded value of 68.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 25.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.64%.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.02 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.76. The third major resistance level sits at $17.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.13.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.88 billion based on 855,982K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -608,030 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -324,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.