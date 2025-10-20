A look at Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) was -6.21% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.63. A 52-week range for NVTS has been $1.52 – $16.85.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.32% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.10%. With a float of $170.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.08 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Navitas Semiconductor Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corp is 20.20%, while institutional ownership is 34.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 3,907,500. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 376,000 for $12.57, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,320.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.06) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.38% during the next five years compared to 6.32% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Navitas Semiconductor Corp, NVTS], we can find that recorded value of 134.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 25.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.69%.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.58. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.10.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

There are 213,107K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.12 billion. As of now, sales total 83,300 K while income totals -84,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,490 K while its last quarter net income were -49,080 K.