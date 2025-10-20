A look at Roivant Sciences Ltd’s (ROIV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) was 0.88% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.11. A 52-week range for ROIV has been $8.73 – $17.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -99.51%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -430.71%. With a float of $415.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $682.23 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Roivant Sciences Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Roivant Sciences Ltd is 39.18%, while institutional ownership is 64.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 7,020,583. In this transaction President & Immunovant CEO of this company sold 414,683 shares at a rate of $16.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,504,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s President & Immunovant CEO sold 318,282 for $17.05, making the entire transaction worth $5,426,708. This insider now owns 1,504,959 shares in total.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.24) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -430.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 40.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 507.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)

Looking closely at Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV), its last 5-days average volume was 6.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.76%.

During the past 100 days, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s (ROIV) raw stochastic average was set at 99.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.69. However, in the short run, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.43. Second resistance stands at $17.60. The third major resistance level sits at $17.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.54.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Key Stats

There are 682,882K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.79 billion. As of now, sales total 29,050 K while income totals -171,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,170 K while its last quarter net income were -223,360 K.

