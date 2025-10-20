A look at Venture Global Inc’s (VG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) stock price down -2.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.13. VG’s price has ranged from $6.75 to $25.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.08%. With a float of $450.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.00 million.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Venture Global Inc is 81.44%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15 ’25, was worth 6,845,000. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $13.69, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 840,076 for $13.74, making the entire transaction worth $11,542,644. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Venture Global Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Venture Global Inc (VG)

Looking closely at Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG), its last 5-days average volume was 13.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.74%.

During the past 100 days, Venture Global Inc’s (VG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Venture Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.10. Second resistance stands at $9.33. The third major resistance level sits at $9.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.34.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.56 billion, the company has a total of 2,427,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,972 M while annual income is 1,746 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,101 M while its latest quarter income was 475,000 K.