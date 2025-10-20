A major move is in the offing as Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) market cap hits 6.16 billion

On Friday, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) opened higher 2.56% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $27.75. Price fluctuations for AXTA have ranged from $26.28 to $41.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 10.93%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $215.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.60 million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 101.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 99,206. In this transaction SVP & CHRO of this company sold 3,194 shares at a rate of $31.06, taking the stock ownership to the 12,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,194 for $31.06, making the entire transaction worth $99,209.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.51) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.11% during the next five years compared to 10.93% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.6 million, its volume of 4.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.30%.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 35.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.84 in the near term. At $29.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are currently 216,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,276 M according to its annual income of 391,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,305 M and its income totaled 109,000 K.