A major move is in the offing as Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) market cap hits 2.77 billion

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) on Friday, plunged -5.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. Within the past 52 weeks, BITF’s price has moved between $0.67 and $6.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.40%. With a float of $525.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $557.55 million.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd is 4.98%, while institutional ownership is 19.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 97,319,785. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 100,000 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $217,120.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.1) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.03 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd, BITF], we can find that recorded value of 188.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 40.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.86%.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 73.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.47. The third major resistance level sits at $5.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.14.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.77 billion based on 562,292K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 192,880 K and income totals -54,060 K. The company made 77,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.