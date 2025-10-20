A major move is in the offing as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) market cap hits 8.88 billion

On Friday, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) was 1.59% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.27. A 52-week range for CAG has been $17.89 – $30.47.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 6.92%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.78%. With a float of $475.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.35 million.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Conagra Brands Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 92.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07 ’25, was worth 187,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.72, taking the stock ownership to the 60,167 shares.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.67) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.58% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.66 million, its volume of 13.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.06%.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.69 in the near term. At $18.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.04.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

There are 478,352K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.88 billion. As of now, sales total 11,613 M while income totals 1,152 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,633 M while its last quarter net income were 164,500 K.