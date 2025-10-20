A major move is in the offing as Corteva Inc (CTVA) market cap hits 41.70 billion

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) kicked off on Friday, up 0.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $61.0. Over the past 52 weeks, CTVA has traded in a range of $53.40-$77.41.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.04%. With a float of $678.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $679.88 million.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Corteva Inc is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 86.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29 ’25, was worth 2,765,993. In this transaction EVP, Crop Protection Business of this company sold 37,280 shares at a rate of $74.20, taking the stock ownership to the 49,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 37,280 for $74.20, making the entire transaction worth $2,765,994.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.3) by -0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Corteva Inc’s (CTVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Corteva Inc, CTVA], we can find that recorded value of 4.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.00%.

During the past 100 days, Corteva Inc’s (CTVA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.56. The third major resistance level sits at $63.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.79.

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.70 billion has total of 679,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,908 M in contrast with the sum of 907,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,456 M and last quarter income was 1,314 M.