A major move is in the offing as CVS Health Corp (CVS) market cap hits 104.66 billion

A new trading day began on Friday, with CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) stock price up 1.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $81.37. CVS’s price has ranged from $43.56 to $81.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.37% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.54%. With a float of $1.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.27 billion.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of CVS Health Corp is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 87.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 23 ’24, was worth 1,990. In this transaction EVP and Chief People Officer of this company bought 35 shares at a rate of $56.85, taking the stock ownership to the 85 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $71.02, making the entire transaction worth $532,650. This insider now owns 22,156 shares in total.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.38% during the next five years compared to -6.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CVS Health Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CVS Health Corp, CVS], we can find that recorded value of 9.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.74%.

During the past 100 days, CVS Health Corp’s (CVS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.00. The third major resistance level sits at $85.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.53.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 104.66 billion, the company has a total of 1,268,326K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 372,809 M while annual income is 4,614 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 98,915 M while its latest quarter income was 1,021 M.