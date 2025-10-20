A major move is in the offing as Procter & Gamble Co (PG) market cap hits 354.35 billion

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) kicked off on Friday, up 1.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $149.6. Over the past 52 weeks, PG has traded in a range of $146.96-$180.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.58%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.02%. With a float of $2.34 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.34 billion.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Procter & Gamble Co is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 70.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 02 ’25, was worth 647,289. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,252 shares at a rate of $152.23, taking the stock ownership to the 53,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 02 ’25, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 11,684 for $152.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,778,675. This insider now owns 319,932 shares in total.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.9) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 5.58% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Looking closely at Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), its last 5-days average volume was 8.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.33%.

During the past 100 days, Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.00 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.44. However, in the short run, Procter & Gamble Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.14. Second resistance stands at $152.89. The third major resistance level sits at $153.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $148.94.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 354.35 billion has total of 2,340,485K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 84,284 M in contrast with the sum of 15,974 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,889 M and last quarter income was 3,615 M.