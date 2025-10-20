A major move is in the offing as UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) market cap hits 8.64 billion

A new trading day began on Friday, with UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) stock price up 2.27% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.28. UWMC’s price has ranged from $3.80 to $7.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.93%. With a float of $187.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.98 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 14.25%, while institutional ownership is 60.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 3,214,359. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 596,356 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 7,781,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 596,356 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,136,833. This insider now owns 7,185,240 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UWM Holdings Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.45 million, its volume of 8.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.02%.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.45 in the near term. At $5.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.15.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.64 billion, the company has a total of 1,599,318K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,164 M while annual income is 14,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 758,700 K while its latest quarter income was 22,910 K.