AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) kicked off at the price of $9.99: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) kicked off on Friday, up 0.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.92. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has traded in a range of $7.85-$10.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -4.32%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.48%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp is 0.77%, while institutional ownership is 43.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 297,990. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 31,500 shares at a rate of $9.46, taking the stock ownership to the 354,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 31,500 for $9.46, making the entire transaction worth $297,990.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.5) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.36% during the next five years compared to -4.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Looking closely at AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days average volume was 18.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 24.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.96%.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.04. Second resistance stands at $10.08. The third major resistance level sits at $10.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.77.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.41 billion has total of 1,041,733K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,949 M in contrast with the sum of 863,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 830,000 K and last quarter income was -140,000 K.