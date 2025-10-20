Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.30%

On Friday, Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) opened higher 2.65% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.23. Price fluctuations for ACI have ranged from $16.70 to $23.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 11.02%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.94% at the time writing. With a float of $394.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $552.21 million.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc is 28.12%, while institutional ownership is 60.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 351,846. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 17,815 shares at a rate of $19.75, taking the stock ownership to the 50,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 100,000 for $19.35, making the entire transaction worth $1,935,100. This insider now owns 338,429 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/30/2024, the company posted 0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.64) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

The latest stats from [Albertsons Companies Inc, ACI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.35 million was superior to 6.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.49%.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.20. The third major resistance level sits at $20.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.09. The third support level lies at $18.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are currently 549,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,391 M according to its annual income of 958,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,881 M and its income totaled 236,400 K.