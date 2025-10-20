Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is expecting 2.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) on Friday, soared 3.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $38.45. Within the past 52 weeks, ALLY’s price has moved between $29.52 and $44.83.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -16.14%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.47%. With a float of $304.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.79 million.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ally Financial Inc is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 93.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 257,121. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 90,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 8,200 for $30.81, making the entire transaction worth $252,682. This insider now owns 236,421 shares in total.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.58) by 0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.20% during the next five years compared to -16.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Looking closely at Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), its last 5-days average volume was 5.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.12%.

During the past 100 days, Ally Financial Inc’s (ALLY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.34. However, in the short run, Ally Financial Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.15. Second resistance stands at $42.49. The third major resistance level sits at $43.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.03.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.26 billion based on 307,808K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,389 M and income totals 668,000 K. The company made 3,891 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 352,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.