Alphabet Inc (GOOG) last year’s performance of 33.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Friday, soared 0.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $251.88. Within the past 52 weeks, GOOG’s price has moved between $142.66 and $257.58.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.76% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.38%. With a float of $5.04 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.44 billion.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alphabet Inc is 58.32%, while institutional ownership is 26.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 694,651. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,778 shares at a rate of $250.05, taking the stock ownership to the 14,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 32,500 for $250.15, making the entire transaction worth $8,129,735. This insider now owns 2,369,619 shares in total.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.85) by 0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.15% during the next five years compared to 26.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.39, a number that is poised to hit 2.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alphabet Inc, GOOG], we can find that recorded value of 16.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 23.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.68%.

During the past 100 days, Alphabet Inc’s (GOOG) raw stochastic average was set at 95.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $231.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $190.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $256.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $258.71. The third major resistance level sits at $262.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $249.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $246.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $243.67.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3066.07 billion based on 12,094,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 350,018 M and income totals 100,118 M. The company made 96,428 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,196 M in sales during its previous quarter.