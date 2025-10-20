Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 38.68 million

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) kicked off on Friday, up 0.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has traded in a range of $1.76-$2.63.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -2.17%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.73%. With a float of $15.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.59 billion.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. The insider ownership of Ambev S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.48%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.05) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.79% during the next five years compared to -2.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 34.26 million, its volume of 30.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.96%.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.05 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.28 in the near term. At $2.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.14.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.08 billion has total of 15,757,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,585 M in contrast with the sum of 2,677 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,546 M and last quarter income was 479,680 K.