APA Corporation (APA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,737 M

On Friday, APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) opened lower -2.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.0. Price fluctuations for APA have ranged from $13.58 to $25.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.93% at the time writing. With a float of $351.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.77 million.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of APA Corporation is 1.66%, while institutional ownership is 94.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 1,368,615. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $18.25, taking the stock ownership to the 140,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 4,391 for $22.78, making the entire transaction worth $100,027. This insider now owns 12,436 shares in total.

APA Corporation (APA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.99) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for APA Corporation (APA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of APA Corporation (APA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.98%.

During the past 100 days, APA Corporation’s (APA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.03 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.38. However, in the short run, APA Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.01. Second resistance stands at $23.51. The third major resistance level sits at $23.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.51.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Key Stats

There are currently 357,786K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,737 M according to its annual income of 804,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,612 M and its income totaled 603,000 K.