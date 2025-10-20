Apple Inc (AAPL) is 4.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Friday, with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price up 1.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $247.45. AAPL’s price has ranged from $169.21 to $260.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.41% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.26%. With a float of $14.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.86 billion.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Inc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 1,038,787. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CFO of this company sold 4,199 shares at a rate of $247.39, taking the stock ownership to the 8,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,199 for $249.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,046,979.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 15.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apple Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc (AAPL)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) saw its 5-day average volume 39.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 56.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.34%.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 89.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.59 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $241.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $254.69 in the near term. At $257.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $260.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $248.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $244.87. The third support level lies at $242.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3744.08 billion, the company has a total of 14,840,390K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 391,035 M while annual income is 93,736 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 94,036 M while its latest quarter income was 23,434 M.