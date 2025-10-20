Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) kicked off at the price of $19.51: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Friday, with Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock price down -0.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.53. ARCC’s price has ranged from $18.26 to $23.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.86%. With a float of $700.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $706.00 million.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corp is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 32.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 932,800. In this transaction Co-President of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $23.32, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $136,500. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.26% during the next five years compared to 5.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ares Capital Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Looking closely at Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC), its last 5-days average volume was 7.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.50%.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corp’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.91. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.63. Second resistance stands at $19.75. The third major resistance level sits at $19.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.16.

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.76 billion, the company has a total of 705,367K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,990 M while annual income is 1,522 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 745,000 K while its latest quarter income was 361,000 K.