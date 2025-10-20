ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) is 32.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Friday, with ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock price up 17.70% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.48. ATAI’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $6.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 18.62% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.44%. With a float of $156.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.24 million.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ATAI Life Sciences N.V is 33.04%, while institutional ownership is 11.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 19,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,675,799 shares at a rate of $2.19, taking the stock ownership to the 51,045,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 83,332 for $2.81, making the entire transaction worth $233,830.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.31% during the next five years compared to 18.62% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4569.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.85 million. That was better than the volume of 4.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.80%.

During the past 100 days, ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.73. However, in the short run, ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.87. Second resistance stands at $7.29. The third major resistance level sits at $8.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. The third support level lies at $4.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.51 billion, the company has a total of 233,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 310 K while annual income is -149,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 720 K while its latest quarter income was -27,730 K.