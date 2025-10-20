Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 11.01%

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) kicked off on Friday, down -1.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has traded in a range of $1.00-$4.10.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -45.23% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.19%. With a float of $250.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.87 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 26.23%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.13) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.55% during the next five years compared to -45.23% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.61 million. That was better than the volume of 8.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.17%.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 83.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.73. However, in the short run, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. The third support level lies at $3.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.09 billion has total of 300,578K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,730 K in contrast with the sum of -324,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,840 K and last quarter income was -24,280 K.