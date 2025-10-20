Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) is expecting 17.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) on Friday, soared 1.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. Within the past 52 weeks, BBD’s price has moved between $1.75 and $3.41.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.85% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.08%. With a float of $5.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.28 billion.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.22%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.09) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.60% during the next five years compared to -10.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR, BBD], we can find that recorded value of 83.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 44.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.59%.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 83.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.07 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.13.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.43 billion based on 10,642,170K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,668 M and income totals 3,199 M. The company made 12,984 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,071 M in sales during its previous quarter.