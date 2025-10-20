Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) average volume reaches $13.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) stock price up 24.15% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. BYND’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $6.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -52.51%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.06%. With a float of $62.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.60 million.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc is 18.09%, while institutional ownership is 45.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 1,407. In this transaction Director of this company sold 492 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 41,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 492 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,407.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.81% during the next five years compared to -52.51% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beyond Meat Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Looking closely at Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), its last 5-days average volume was 194.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.20%.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 3.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2460 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.2010 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3374, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0708. However, in the short run, Beyond Meat Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7491. Second resistance stands at $0.8525. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9521. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5461, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4465. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3431.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.55 million, the company has a total of 76,752K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 326,450 K while annual income is -160,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,960 K while its latest quarter income was -29,240 K.