BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 126.95 million

A new trading day began on Friday, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) stock price down -3.64% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.7. BBAI’s price has ranged from $1.51 to $10.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -552.03% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $426.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $435.76 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 29.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 27 ’25, was worth 64,082. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,978 shares at a rate of $5.35, taking the stock ownership to the 296,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2 for $5.40, making the entire transaction worth $11. This insider now owns 308,323 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.68% during the next five years compared to -552.03% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, BBAI], we can find that recorded value of 148.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 90.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.31%.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 65.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.05. The third major resistance level sits at $8.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.47.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.23 billion, the company has a total of 435,758K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 158,240 K while annual income is -295,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,470 K while its latest quarter income was -228,620 K.