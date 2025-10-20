Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) last year’s performance of 10.84% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) opened lower -7.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.88. Price fluctuations for BTDR have ranged from $6.84 to $27.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 124.66% at the time writing. With a float of $92.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.03 million.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitdeer Technologies Group is 56.39%, while institutional ownership is 19.93%.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.05) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Looking closely at Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), its last 5-days average volume was 14.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.01%.

During the past 100 days, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.02. However, in the short run, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.05. Second resistance stands at $26.07. The third major resistance level sits at $27.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.85.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) Key Stats

There are currently 211,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 349,780 K according to its annual income of -599,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 155,580 K and its income totaled -147,730 K.