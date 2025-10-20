BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) posted a 4.83% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Friday, with BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) stock price up 0.95% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $29.45. BTSG’s price has ranged from $14.73 to $31.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 60.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.87%. With a float of $97.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.06 million.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of BrightSpring Health Services Inc is 44.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 362,241. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,100,000 for $21.15, making the entire transaction worth $44,418,990. This insider now owns 77,096,337 shares in total.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.77% during the next five years compared to 60.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.44 million, its volume of 7.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.16%.

During the past 100 days, BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s (BTSG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.49 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.24 in the near term. At $30.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.98.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.27 billion, the company has a total of 177,149K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,266 M while annual income is -18,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,148 M while its latest quarter income was 28,210 K.