Can Abbvie Inc’s (ABBV) drop of -0.40% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) opened higher 1.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $226.87. Price fluctuations for ABBV have ranged from $163.81 to $244.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.67% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.86% at the time writing. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Abbvie Inc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 13,231,264. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 21 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 90,000 for $211.04, making the entire transaction worth $18,993,948.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.92) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.97% during the next five years compared to -14.67% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Abbvie Inc (ABBV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abbvie Inc (ABBV)

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) saw its 5-day average volume 5.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.87%.

During the past 100 days, Abbvie Inc’s (ABBV) raw stochastic average was set at 75.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $197.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $231.25 in the near term. At $232.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $235.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $227.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $225.12. The third support level lies at $223.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Key Stats

There are currently 1,766,558K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 405.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,334 M according to its annual income of 4,278 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,423 M and its income totaled 938,000 K.