Can ADT Inc’s (ADT) hike of 2.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Friday, with ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) stock price up 1.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.53. ADT’s price has ranged from $6.71 to $8.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.19%. With a float of $669.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $777.96 million.

ADT Inc (ADT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of ADT Inc is 19.44%, while institutional ownership is 71.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 590,010,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 71,000,000 shares at a rate of $8.31, taking the stock ownership to the 112,650,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 71,000,000 for $8.31, making the entire transaction worth $590,010,000. This insider now owns 112,650,366 shares in total.

ADT Inc (ADT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ADT Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADT Inc (ADT)

The latest stats from [ADT Inc, ADT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.72 million was inferior to 13.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.54%.

During the past 100 days, ADT Inc’s (ADT) raw stochastic average was set at 65.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.72. The third major resistance level sits at $8.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.43. The third support level lies at $8.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.17 billion, the company has a total of 831,271K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,898 M while annual income is 501,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,287 M while its latest quarter income was 165,180 K.