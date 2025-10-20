Can Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) hike of 28.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) stock price down -3.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $115.09. BE’s price has ranged from $9.02 to $125.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 45.46% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.12%. With a float of $213.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.66 million.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Bloom Energy Corp is 8.91%, while institutional ownership is 86.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 02 ’25, was worth 352,823,280. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 2,474 for $70.47, making the entire transaction worth $174,343. This insider now owns 106,374 shares in total.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 94.13% during the next five years compared to 45.46% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bloom Energy Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 640.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) saw its 5-day average volume 16.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.14%.

During the past 100 days, Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) raw stochastic average was set at 86.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $115.02 in the near term. At $118.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $122.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.83. The third support level lies at $99.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.09 billion, the company has a total of 233,998K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,474 M while annual income is -29,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 401,240 K while its latest quarter income was -42,620 K.