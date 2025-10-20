Can Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) hike of 6.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) on Friday, plunged -0.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.61. Within the past 52 weeks, YMM’s price has moved between $8.20 and $14.07.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.03%. With a float of $879.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $931.89 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is 5.62%, while institutional ownership is 66.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 15,480,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,059,947 for $12.61, making the entire transaction worth $13,364,024.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.03) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.89 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.84%.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.08. However, in the short run, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.80. Second resistance stands at $12.99. The third major resistance level sits at $13.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.13. The third support level lies at $11.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.74 billion based on 1,045,894K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,540 M and income totals 420,570 K. The company made 452,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 173,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.